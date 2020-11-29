This story originally appeared in the Cecil Whig in 2015.
It’s April, 1865. The Civil War is over. The 13th Amendment ending slavery, is working its way through the state legislatures. Reconstruction is underway in several southern states and new state constitutions are being written, allowing African Americans to vote for the first time. Ironically, it was slave holder, Thomas Jefferson, who said “if a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” So, as black civil rights was coming to the fore both in society and government, the question of education for young African Americans was also up for debate.
Before the Civil War, there was no public education for African Americans below the Mason/Dixon line which, of course, includes Maryland and Cecil County. But upon the conclusion of the war, the Freedman’s Bureau was tasked with working with local educators to establish schools for black children. By 1867 the bureau had agents in Cecil County doing just that. In an order dated January 22, 1867 “Lt. Charles McDougall URC, Superintendent Freedman’s Schools for Maryland will proceed without delay to Port Deposit, Maryland and vicinity for the purpose of inspecting schools for colored children. Upon completion of his duties, Lt. McDougall will return to these Headquarters and report results.”
One year later, on January 8th, 1868 the Office of the Superintendent of Schools reports that “I spent a Sunday in Port Deposit, speaking four times to the people – at 11 o’clock A.M to the colored people alone – at 2 o’clock to the Sunday School, at 3 ¼ o’clock to an audience composed of white and colored persons. And at 8 o’clock/evening/ at Cokesbury, three miles in the country, where it is said, seventy-five children are ready to go into school.”
As a result of those meetings, the new Superintendent, William Howard Day, found that “the people of Port Deposit then commenced the fund for their lot for a school house and have now, we are informed, secured their land by deed. That same evening a written application was handed in from Cokesbury as the land had been already secured; and that application is now under consideration by the Assistant Commissioner.”
Port Deposit was only one municipality hosting schools for black children. In another correspondence, from the fall of 1867, Capt. Paul Wright, who was then Freedman’s Bureau School Superintendent of the District of Maryland and Delaware, “was ordered to obtain materials and labor to construct a school for the children of freedmen at Chesapeake City, Pine Neck, Herndon Hill, and Head of Sassafras. “ And from where were these construction materials to come? From a military hospital in Baltimore! Capt. Wright was further ordered “to demolish 15 hospital wards of the Hicks Hospital and use the material to construct school houses in, and among other places (such as), Elkton.”
Cecil County School board minutes from February of 1867 showed tax dollars were being collected for construction of “a good school house in the Town of Elkton for the use of the Colored Children.” Local funds totaled $200! However, these were funds collected only from African American tax payers. Tax dollars from white property holders were not included. Not until 1871 were black schools placed “on the same footing with the white schools” when it comes to use of tax money.
Not all African American schools were in school buildings. Churches were rented at various times and used as schools in Elk Neck, Cecilton, Elkton, and North East.
Following a visit to Cecil County in 1867, the Freedman’s Bureau’s Superintendent of Schools in Maryland, William Day wrote to his superiors in Baltimore, “This feeling I have in every instance, encouraged believing that our object will be accomplished when the colored children of the state shall educationally be cared for as others.” We may not be there yet, but the journey that started by the Freedman’s Bureau, over 150 years ago, continues.
The Historical Society of Cecil County is closed indefinitely at this time. We can't wait to reopen as soon as it is safe.
