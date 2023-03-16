From about 1868 to 1895, serpentine was quarried for building stone on a far more commercial scale than it had ever been before or has since. Locally, houses made from the stone can be identified from the telltale green hue of the rock. From the May 3rd, 1873 edition of The Cecil Whig:
“A quarry of what is said to be very superior quality of Serpentine Stone has recently been opened in Nottingham Township, Chester county, Pa., on the Maryland and Pennsylvania line, and near to Rising Sun. The quarry is owned, we believe, by Mr. Martin of Rising Sun and Mr. Dunlap of Pennsylvania. Parties from Boston and New York have examined the stone and proposed to purchase the entire quarry. The stone is capable of reviewing a fine polish and has been pronounced superior to that generally in use. A piece of rough rock weighing 8 or 10 pounds has been left at our office by Mr. Gray, of the Elkton Foundry. The specimen is of light green color and when dressed we judge would prove a very handsome stone. Its capacity to withstand fire adds to the value of this particular kind. Some specimens in use are easily destroyed by heat.”
In Jane Elizabeth Dorchester’s University of Pennsylvania Thesis — The Evolution of Serpentine Stone As a Building Material In Southeastern Pennsylvania: 1721-1931 she describes the Dunlap and Martin Quarry as follows: Dunlap and Martin’s Quarry, located in West Nottingham Township, operated in the 1870s and then again in the 1920s. It probably had started as a chrome extraction operation and then began quarrying serpentine for building purposes as a side line. All that is known about this Quarry is that it was considered a dimension stone quarry and in 1878 it provided the serpentine for the Nottingham Presbyterian Church. The last time serpentine was quarried there was in 1927 when it was extracted for use in the William Galbrath House in New Oxford. No evidence has been found to date to indicate that serpentine dimension stone was being quarried there between 1878 and 1927.
In 1963 the Dunlap and Martin mine and surrounding areas became part of what is now known as Nottingham Park. Visitors can view the serpentine rock and ruins of the former mines by way of several hiking trails.
