Most of the elopement and marriage stories heard around Cecil County involve couples running away to Elkton to get “hitched”. Elkton became the wedding capital of the East Coast in the 1920s and 1930s. Historical society volunteer Darlene McCall recently shared an interesting story involving her grandparents’ elopement in 1903.
Charles Puschell attended the Red Toad School also known as Union Grove School. It is shown on the 1858 Martenet map as Reed’s school. His teacher was E. Randell Janney. Charles worked at various jobs but he was an insurance salesman when he met Pearl E. V. Gray. He rode a bicycle to collect premiums and that was how he met Pearl. The couple became sweethearts, but the match was broken off by Mrs. Gray, Pearl’s mother. Surprisingly, they ended up marrying.
Charles Puschell of North East and Miss Pearl E. V. Gray of Aberdeen, were married on Wednesday, August 12, 1903 in the Senate Chamber at Annapolis, under romantic circumstances, as thus described by the Baltimore Sun’s Annapolis correspondent:
“The historic Senate Chamber in the State House of Maryland, noted for its many memorable gatherings, was the scene this afternoon of one probably more unique than any. The occasion was a runaway marriage, with a large group of State officials and others as interested witnesses. In fact, the animation and excitement of these officials, several of whom are conspicuously hardened bachelors, was the most noteworthy feature of the event and is the subject of much comment here tonight.
The principals in the ceremony were Charles Puschell, of North East, and Miss Pearl E. V. Gray, of Aberdeen. The young couple, it is said, have had matrimonial intentions for some time, but Mrs. Gray strongly opposed the match, and up to today was successful in preventing the carrying into execution of these intentions. When the daughter suggested going on the excursion from Havre de Grace to Annapolis on the steamer Susquehanna today Mrs. Gray insisted on accompanying her. When Puschell boarded the boat the mother’s suspicions to the real object of the trip were confirmed, and she was determined not to be caught napping. Puschell said that she maintained such a relentless vigil all day that he almost gave up in despair. He decided on a bold move at the last moment, however, and it was this that won the lovers their victory.
After they had boarded the steamer for the return trip the young couple was permitted to stroll about the deck together. Just as the boat was about to cast-off, they sprang over the rails of the lower deck to the wharf and hastened up into the city. The steamer was soon well out into the harbor and they were safe from maternal interference.
Frightened, but thoroughly happy, the prospective bride and groom encountered the gallant Secretary of State, Wilfred Bateman; John Z. Bayless, chief clerk in the State Treasurer’s office, and several other well-known bachelors, and told them of their adventure and asked for assistance in finding a minister. The alacrity with which these gentlemen responded and the air of great excitement they gave to all of Statehouse Hill because of the anticipated wedding was remarkable.
The young couple was showered with well-meant attentions until the arrival of the Rev. L. H. Drew assistant minister of St. Anne’s Protestant Episcopal Church when the whole concourse repaired to the Senate chamber to attend the ceremony. After this was over, a handsome contribution was presented to Mr. and Mrs. Puschell and they were warmly congratulated.
The following is a letter written to Charles by Isaac Hecht, proprietor of the Hecht’s Hotel opposite the Pennsylvania Rail Road depot in Havre de Grace, Maryland on August 13, 1903:
Mr. C. Puschell
Dear Friend
I hasten to congratulate you on your Heroic
Marriage, “You are not as dum as you look”
I hope by this time your mother-in-law has
forgiven you. She was here last night inquiring
about you and blessing you for stealing her
daughter. You will make a good Husband and
Father. I have no doubt, give my best wishes
To your wife and tell her that I say that
She could have went a good deal farther and
done worse. I hope your life may be a Happy
one, don’t forget to express my congratulations
to your Dear Wife.
May the first one be a Boy.
I remain, Your Friend
Isaac Hecht”
The newlyweds then traveled to Baltimore, and the next day telegraphed Mrs. Grey. The next morning, the Philadelphia Inquirer posted an article entitled “I Win”, wired Cupid – Lovers Once Parted Meet on Steamer, Elude Parent and Wed”.
Mr. Hecht’s wish for their first child to be a boy did not come true. Charles and Pearl were married almost two years before their first child, a girl, was born. The neighbors had started to worry that they weren’t going to have children. The family Bible lists the 11 children that they had!
The Puschells continued to live in North East until the death of Charles on November 25, 1941. Pearl passed away in 1971.
The historical society is open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am – 4 pm and on the first Saturday of each month. The research fee for non-members if $5. Members may research for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.