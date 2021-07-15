If you were to drive down Old Elk Neck Road from Elkton today you would find a bridge at the railroad crossing to ease the trouble of navigating the tracks. However, prior to this bridge construction the crossing was done at the track level and could be very dangerous.
From the 8 July 1871 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Mr. Oliver McCullough, an old citizen of the county, and brother to J. J. McCullough, of the firm of the McCullough Iron Co., was killed by the afternoon passenger train from Baltimore, on Thursday last, at the Elk Neck road crossing, about two miles below Elkton. He had been in Elkton with vegetables—he was a market gardener—the afternoon of his death, and had gone to the place of his son-in-law, Mr. W. Jones, who resides in the Neck, for a harrow, and was on his way home when he met with the fatal accident. He was struck about the head and instantly killed, and the market wagon in which he was riding smashed to pieces, but the horse escaped uninjured.—This crossing is one of the most dangerous on the road, as it is difficult to see or hear the cars till they are right on it. The train was stopped and the body brought to Elkton.”
The next week in the 15 July 1871 edition of the Cecil Whig a follow up column was written about Mr. McCullough’s grandchild having a premonition about the accident.
“One of those singular presentiments, instances of which occur so frequently in history and tradition, happened in reference to the death of Mr. Oliver McCullough, an account of whose death was given in last week’s Whig. His family resides within a few yards of the railroad, on the road loading from Elkton to North East, a short distance from Bacon Hill Bridge, some four miles below Elkton, and every train passing is in full view of the household. A little grandchild about six years old, who resides with its grandparents, a few minutes after the fatal train passed the house, said to its grandmother, “Them cars killed grandpap!” Being interrogated by the grandmother as to what it meant, the prediction was repeated with emphasis, “I know them cars killed grandpap!” At that moment, it is probable, the fatal occurrence took place, and in an hour after the child’s prediction was confirmed by a messenger bearing the sad tidings to the bereaved family”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. While we are open by appointment only, please visit www.cecilhistory.org and our Facebook page for news and updates.
