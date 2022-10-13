From the 01 February 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Jacob N. Brown, of Little Britain township, Lancaster county, had quite an adventure on the 16th inst. The rapid melting of the snow on that day caused a freshet in the streams, and Raccoon Run was very high. Mr. Brown attempted to drive across this stream at the fording near the Octoraro while the flood was at its height. On reaching the centre of the stream, which is narrow but quite deep, his carriage struck something and stuck fast in the deep water and the horse was unable to go forward. Mr. Brown found himself in a dangerous place and the horse being unable to proceed he determined to get out of the wagon and cut the traces in order to free him and prevent his being drowned. This he was unable to do on account of the depth of the water, but. the animal made a sudden plunge and broke himself loose from the dearborn, stripping the harness of, and swam ashore. Mr. B. was also about concluding to desert the wagon and make for the shore, when Mrs. Samuel Conrad, who resides near the place, came to his assistance, and seizing a long rail she threw it into the stream, holding on to one end while the other floated down to where Mr. Brown stood on his wagon. Mr. B. caught it and placing one end upon a wheel while Mrs. Conrad steadied the other end on the shore, lie walked the rail and landed safe on terra firma.”
“As soon as the dearborn was relieved of Mr. B’s weight, it was swept away by the flood into the Octoraro, turning over and over until it disappeared from sight down the angry stream. It had not been recovered at last accounts. Mrs. Conrad’s brave act deserved much praise.”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
