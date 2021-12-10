I first ran across the name “Mount Kirk” at the Historical Society, where I found a poster proof for the auction of farm stock and equipment held in 1913. What interested me most about the poster was that the seller was my great-grandfather, who was apparently the tenant farmer. I dismissed the name as someone’s rather grandiose appellation for a farmhouse on a hill. However, as I began researching my great-grandfather’s possible property holdings, I kept seeing the name Mount Kirk in land records and in the local paper the Midland Journal.
Now, there have been Kirks in the Rising Sun area since the early 1700s, the unusually named Mount being only one of six generations of Kirks. Mount himself was born to Jesse Kirk and Hannah Mount Kirk, formerly of Philadelphia. She came here with her brother John when he relocated to this area, the rest of her well-to-do family remaining in Philadelphia. Their son was born on January 10, 1857, and he was to be their only child.
Mount’s father Jesse seems to have been somewhat of a self-made man. Jesse’s father Allen was a successful farmer. Jesse became a man of business, and a prosperous one at that, harkening back to his Quaker forebears. He established a business with his brother Basil in 1846 in Rising Sun, then in 1852 became a partner in the firm of Haines, Kirk, and Stubbs, a foundry which also sold ploughs and stoves. By 1857, Stubbs had left the business and its focus changed to hardware, becoming Haines and Kirk, a name familiar to many old timers of the area.
At the age of twenty, Mount Kirk succeeded his father upon Jesse’s retirement in 1877. Edwin Haines had already joined the firm, taking his father Job’s place after the latter’s death in 1867. Mount Kirk had inherited his father’s talents in business, eventually surpassing him. In 1886, Mount opened a hardware store in North East, Kirk and Kirk, with his relation George E. Kirk. Later that year he would marry local girl Mary Rebecca Evans in Philadelphia. He owned several properties on Queen Street which were used for Haines and Kirk or rented to other business operators, and a house, which he rented and later occupied for a time with his family. And of course, there was the aforementioned farm, as well as lots in Rising Sun.
But it was not just about business for Mount Kirk. Like his father, he was a contributor to his community. He was a founding member and trustee of the Crystal Lodge, a local chapter of the temperance league the International Order of the Good Templars. He was elected to the town board of Rising Sun at least twice, and was involved in the county Republican Committee, being elected delegate of the sixth district several times. He was on the Board of Supervisors of Elections for the sixth district, a trustee of school number six of the sixth district, was on the Board of Directors of the Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Cecil County, and a member of the Rising Sun Detective Association. He was president of the Cecil Farmers Telephone Company, Treasurer and Trustee of West Nottingham Academy as well as performing those same functions for the West Nottingham Presbyterian Church.
One of the more interesting business ventures in which Kirk was involved was the Rising Sun, North East and Elk River Electric Company, which intended to build an electric trolley line between Rising Sun, Calvert, Zion, Bay View, North East, and Elk Neck. After several years of planning and negotiations, the idea was apparently abandoned. He was also a part of other committees looking into forming companies to manufacture Bird’s Cultivators and to build and operate a shoe factory, the Rising Sun Shoe Manufacturing Company.
These were not his only contributions to the community. He also seems to have functioned as a one-man loan company, loaning money and handing out mortgages to his fellow citizens, the extent of which we shall shortly see.
Some time in 1902 or thereabouts, Mount and his family moved into Jesse’s house on Walnut Street, which consisted of the house and two adjoining lots. Jesse had remarried in 1887 and apparently moved to his new wife’s home on Main Street in Rising Sun. Difficult times were coming for Mount. In 1903 Jesse died at the age of 81. Aside from a few bequests, Mount inherited the bulk of his father’s estate. In 1905, after an illness lasting several months, Rebecca died, leaving Mount with two children: Allen, fifteen and Francina, ten. But Mount himself was not in the best of health. In February 1906, he sold many of his possessions and by June was in a sanitarium in Reading, Pennsylvania, in an attempt to regain his health. At some point he left the sanitarium to take up residence at the Windsor Hotel in Philadelphia, where he was cared for by Dr. S. D. Mount, a cousin. The end came for Mount Kirk on February 3, 1907, only a little over a year alter his wife’s death. The children were placed under the guardianship of Rebecca’s sister Clara Turner, and Mount’s estate was handled by his partner Edwin Haines.
Within the papers of Kirk’s estate, which consists of over one hundred pages, are three and one half pages listing all the debts owing to the estate by people to whom he had loaned money, the total being well over $30,000. In today’s dollars, this is over $800,000. Bequests in his will wiped out debts owed to him by the Rising Sun Commissioners and Janes Methodist Church. He also owned a number of stocks, including those of the National Bank of Rising Sun, where his father had been president. It was speculated in the Midland Journal that the value of his estate must have been between eighty and one hundred thousand dollars. It is to his very great credit that he used his wealth to help others in his community. His obituary in the Midland Journal states:
. . . Rising Sun and Cecil County sustain the loss of a highly respected and valuable citizen. He was a man of affairs and always had the best interests of the town and county at heart, keeping in close touch with the people and being interested in the welfare of the whole community.
What a thoughtful and incisive tribute. In the paper, below his obituary, is a memorial paragraph signed by the Commissioners of Rising Sun. So great was their esteem for Kirk, in 1911, four years after his death, the commissioners named a new street in his honor: Mount Street. It is a fitting reminder of the man who gave Rising Sun and its citizens so much of himself.
