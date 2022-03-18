As the roads began to grow in the county so did the laws and social rules that governed them as can be seen in this article printed in the January 2nd 1869 Edition of The Cecil Whig.
“Good manners upon the highway are as much evidence of good breeding as in the drawing-room—and we presume no one who is at all acquainted with the subject will pretend to deny it. For bad manners in the drawing room, however, the remedy is a social one altogether; upon the high-way it is happily a legal one. There is a law to compel an ill-tempered, careless or reckless driver of a carriage of any kind to allow another the free use, equal with him- self, of any public road.
It is commonly said that everyone has a right to half the road. This is practically true, and comes about in this wise: —You and I meet on the road—our legal rights are exactly equal and both have a right to our several ways without obstruction, so, popularly, we say, I own half and you half. The law steps into facilitate matters, and directs each to turn to his right hand. — This is true whatever the load or the team; for if one can drive such a team that another cannot pass him without difficulty or not at all, then their rights are no longer equal. This point comes very important in winter, for it is no joke to turn your horse and all into the deep snow while your neighbor goes smoothly along in the beaten path. — No one has a right so to load his team as not to be able to give up half of the track to whoever demands it.
A footman may choose the part which pleases him, or any portion of his right-hand half of the way, and the team must yield to him. This is clearly so in winter, and no man is obliged to step into the snow for one or two horses. This is the law and the court awards it.
Now for the manners of the road, which, in some instances, vary from the law thereof.
The first requirement of the road manners is good nature and an accommodating spirit. Do to others as you would have them do to you. Always be willing to yield more than half the space, then you will be pretty sure to be equally well treated. —They who exact inches will have inches exacted of them. If your neighbor has a heavy load, consult his convenience as far as possible; you may sometimes be loaded. It has become a practical rule of courtesy to turn out for heavy teams especially in winter, and when the roads are heavy. —but remember it was a favor, not your right, and you have a reciprocal duty to perform, and one, which it is to be regretted, is not always borne in mind.
One word in relation to teams going the same way, in which case many seem to think there is neither law nor manners.— When a team comes up behind you, that team has a right to a reasonable space and opportunity to pass on—in fact to half the road for that purpose—and your obstructing him in his lawful desire is both bad manners and bad law. If your load is heavy, do the best you can. In most cases the very least that can be asked is that you should stop. This is particularly so in the winter, when it is a heavy tax on a team to force it into a trot in deep snow, or deep mud, or frozen and deep nits—made necessary by your continuing to move on. Remember the good old aphorism, which can be so opportunely applied here —’Wheel grease is a great lubricator, but good manners a vastly greater one.’”
Stop in and see us at the Historical Society of Cecil County on Main Street in Elkton to learn about this and many other topics. Access to the digital newspaper collection is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.