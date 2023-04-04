Orioles Red Sox Baseball

Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins (31) and Jorge Mateo (3) celebrate after scoring on a single by Adley Rutschman during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

The Baltimore Orioles were off and running in the first two games of the pitch clock era.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.