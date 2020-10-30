I ask you to join me in voting for to Question A, Charter Amendment- County Council Qualifications, which will allow more citizens to be eligible to run for county council. Our charter currently prohibits law enforcement officers, teachers, or those who work for non-profits that receive county funds from running for county council, even though those agencies and organizations are governed independently of county government. Prior to the passage of our charter, these restrictions were not in effect.
Eliminating this restriction will not only allow more citizens to participate in the political process, it will also remove arbitrary and potentially unconstitutional restrictions that ban people in certain professions from being eligible to run for office. Passing the charter amendment will not change the fact that individuals who work for departments governed by the county executive or council will still not be able to run for council, thus eliminating potential conflicts of interest.
For those concerned with potential conflicts of interest, council members will continue to be governed by the county code, which has been in place for many years and clearly establishes rules to eliminate conflicts of interest. While supporting Question A will allow more individuals to be eligible to run for public office, it will still be up to the voters to choose their representatives, and those representatives will still have to follow the rules in the code to prevent conflicts of interest.
As you vote in the next few days, please vote yes to Question A, Charter Amendment.
