The Way I See It

Imagine you are going to dinner with friends. You pick the restaurant, the date and the time.
When everyone arrives it is agreed that, regardless of who orders what, the bill would be split evenly among everyone.
A half hour into the dinner you see more people you know and invite them to join you. Tables are added and their food is ordered.
With the evening drawing to a close the bill arrives: $658. Initially someone in your group does the math for the breakdown among eight diners. However, it was quickly pointed out that 5 more joined in and added to the bill.
For eight people, the bill would be $82.25 each. With 13 diners sharing the bill it becomes $50.62 each.
I hope the folks who live in Rising Sun are reading this.
Rising Sun lay economically fallow for 12 years while the rest of Cecil County developed around it. Down the road, Perryville got Hollywood Casino and now Great Wolf Lodge. Port Deposit has Bainbridge; the former military base being developed as a commerce center. All of these projects mean money brought in to their respective towns. Property taxes, business taxes, personal property taxes, and income from tourism and travel.
Without these economic sugar daddies, Rising Sun has had to find its own economic engine. The town also has to make good on projects that have been on hold while its water and sewer issues were straightened out. While there is an effort to attract business along Route 1 and develop a workforce corridor, the immediate engine is housing. Many of the people complaining about the number of houses being planned appear to be the same people griping about the town’s water and sewer rates, property taxes and even the new trash contract.
Let’s go back to the restaurant and the table for 13. Imagine this, instead, as 13 Rising Sun homeowners with their property tax bill plus the $384 for debt service. Those 13 homeowners pay less than if there were only eight paying. Imagine how much less residents could be paying for all the fees and taxes if just 300 more people were contributing.
Dale Dixon, owner of Johnston’s Liquors, said he needs more customers to stay in business. At town meetings, we hear people want certain types of businesses such as Dunkin’ or Chick Fil-A. Guess what? Rising Sun does not have enough residents for companies like these to invest in Rising Sun.
Yes, there will be more residents. Yes, there will be more traffic. If the elected officials can stay the course and protect the town from the decisions made in the past that created even more problems (and debt), then the future looks bright. Work has been done during these 12 years of moratorium to rewrite Rising Sun’s script and have control over its own future.
Houses are coming. It’s inevitable. The goal is to have these developments contribute to Rising Sun, and not subtract. The goal is to have houses that make the town attractive to people who are in the market; good houses in vibrant neighborhoods with wide streets, sidewalks, playgrounds and walking trails. These homeowners will raise the value of every other property in Rising Sun because that’s what $500,000 homes will do for a community.
Yes, I live in Rising Sun. Yes, I own a house.
However, I have also covered the town for the past 21 years and I have seen when elected officials backed away from the better decisions for fear of an upcoming election. I have watched as misguided people longing for a time now gone have tried to reclaim that era, further confounding efforts to move the town forward. There were people who did not even live in town trying to affect the town’s future. There were developers only concerned with doing the bare minimum and getting that past the mayor and commissioners unscathed.
Then there’s social media where misinformation is king. People who never attend a town meeting or even watch the videotape afterward espouse conspiracy theories. At a recent meeting, a question was asked about if the town had enough water and sewer to serve all these new homes. How did residents miss Rising Sun spending $30 million to upgrade its wastewater plant and to contract with Chester Water Authority to bring as much as 1 million gallons of water per day into town?
The next 12 months in Rising Sun is when critical decisions will be made not just on houses but economic development, parking, revitalization and public safety. Get the facts and draw your own conclusions; not on hyperbole or rhetoric but facts. Look at the town’s comprehensive zoning, permitting process and fee structure, and see how protections are in place that allows development but development with a conscience.
