After many years of living elsewhere due to employment, we have returned “home” to Cecil County. Many of our family members had been involved in Clairvaux Farms in the past, and we learned that the farm is now home to Deep Roots at Clairvaux Farms. We became involved with this amazing nonprofit after participating in their family Christmas gift adoption program several years ago! Deep Roots provides housing and programming to homeless families, with the goal of getting them back into their own home and into employment. And the support does not end when the family leaves Deep Roots!
Deep Roots provides shelter in the form of individual family units, meals, children’s programming (including educational supports) and intensive case management to the parents, with a focus on employment, life-skills, parenting skills, and rehousing. Even during the current Pandemic, the staff at Deep Roots has continued to work with employers, landlords, and other resources to keep families moving forward beyond the Deep Roots shelter and into the future. The Pandemic has created job opportunities for Deep Roots residents, and more than half of the families are now working!
The Children’s Program is focused on Back to School success by providing advocacy, homework support, tutoring, mentoring, after school classes onsite, and school supplies (many of which have been donated by local churches). Deep Roots also provides a rich recreational program which includes super-hero training, biking, on-site hiking trails, dance classes, and other family activities.
However, it has been costly for the agency to maintain this level and quality of services to residents throughout the Pandemic, with the added costs of sanitation supplies, paper plates and utensils, to-go containers, etc. Like many nonprofit agencies, Deep Roots has experienced a drop in donations from the community.
Deep Roots is at maximum capacity, with ten families living on site. There is a total of 26 children. Some parents are working and some parents are working on job skills, but all families live within their family unit, not in a dorm like setting. Because of the increased costs incurred by the Pandemic and by a drop in local donations, your support is critically needed. We urge you to help in any way, with a donation, or by volunteering you time and talent. Please check them out at https://deeprootsinc.org.
