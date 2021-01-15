Below is an email I sent to Congressman Andy Harris.
“I recently read your statement in the Cecil Whig to why you acted as you did regarding the vote on Electoral College in Congress. You can spin it any way you want, but as far as I am concerned you took a stance against our voting system, our democracy and the will of the people. So I am asking you to resign, but I know you won’t, you have been nothing but a puppet for a lying, egotistical narcissist for the past four years. So I truly hope the Republican party can find someone to run against you in your next primary. Otherwise, I am going to have to vote for a Democrat.
With deep disgust,
Robert Fritz
