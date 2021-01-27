Believe it or not, the United States voter turnout rate used to hover around and occasionally surpass 80%. This was the level of civic engagement a century and a half ago. Voter turnout has never been that high since then. In order to make America a more democratic country and increase civic participation, Election Day should be made a federal holiday.
In 1845, Congress passed a law designating Election Day as the first Tuesday after November 1st, which was chosen with several factors in mind. In 1840, 63% of the US labor force was engaged in agriculture. Early November was selected as the month because it was after harvest season but before the harsh December winter. Tuesday was chosen because there was church on the weekends and market day on Wednesday.
The choice of Election Day as the first Tuesday in November was quite clearly to maximize voter turnout considering the majority of the voting population’s needs in 1845. Today, in addition to having cars to get to places faster, only 10.9% of US employment was related to the agriculture or food sectors. As America has changed drastically since Election Day first became standardized in 1845, the day itself has not changed. From 1900-1925, the voter turnout rate went from 75-80% down to 50-60%, partially due to America’s changing makeup.
Today, the United States of America, the world’s oldest democracy, has one of the lowest voter turnout rates among other developed democracies. According to the Pew Research Center, the US voting-age population turnout is 55.7%, ranking America below 22 other developed democratic nations in voter turnout. There are numerous ways in which the voter turnout rate could be increased, but the easiest method of them all is to give Americans the day off to go vote. An act of Congress making Election Day a federal holiday would be so concise that one could post it to Twitter in a two or three-part Tweet. Passing such an act would be in line with the core democratic values of civic participation in government by giving hard-working Americans a day off to exercise their right to vote.
