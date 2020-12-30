Among other bad news in 2020, once again the water gauge downriver of the Conowingo Dam has reported an historic crest, and we know what that means: filthy water full of trash moving downstream past Perryville and into our Chesapeake Bay. We'll be finding that trash for months and years to come.
But that same rainstorm, and others before it, has also caused flooding elsewhere. The flooding witnessed in Elkton this year, whether on Bridge St, Howard St, Delaware Ave, or in the park, is all too frequent.
In both cases, this flooding is the result of poor decision making upstream. As land has been paved over, or buildings built, upstream, the velocity of storm water increases as it flows toward the Chesapeake Bay. And yet again, our political leaders are making even more bad decisions. Mr David Wiseman, chairman of the Elkton Planning Commission, and Mr Robert Alt, Mayor of Elkton, are leading the charge to pass the legislation and zoning approvals necessary to allow a Baltimore developer to pave much of 180 acres of open farm field for the purpose of building three million-square-foot distribution centers.
Set aside for a minute the air and light pollution and the existing traffic congestion this development will make even worse. What should concern all of us citizen taxpayers of Cecil County downstream of Perch Creek, which drains these fields into the Bay, is that it won't be long before Perch Creek where it crosses under Route 213 will be expected to move so much more water so much more quickly that it will have no choice but to flood Route 213 to handle the increased volume. And just as trash like water bottles, tires, and refrigerators flows over the Conowingo Dam, similar trash loads will start flowing down Perch Creek toward the Elk River, which already is so full of sediment that only small boats can navigate.
It's not too late to write or to call Mayor Alt, Mr. Wiseman, and the other members of the Elkton Planning Commission and Town Commission. Tell them that they will be responsible for the damage done to our County and Bay tomorrow by the decisions they are making today. Tell them to stop the paving. Tell them to stop the industrial park. Tell them that this is not how good neighbors treat each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.