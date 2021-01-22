Thank you for your Associated Press article on President Biden’s “American Rescue Plan.” While a substantial portion of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan will expand COVID-19 testing and vaccine rollout, help for struggling businesses, and tax credits for families with children, the plan also provides funding for Cecil County’s and Maryland’s other epidemic — the drug addiction/substance use disorder crisis.
Specifically, the American Rescue Plan will expand access to substance use disorder and mental health services. Nationwide, this appropriation request to Congress is $4 billion. These much-needed funds for drug prevention, treatment, and recovery services will come to Governor Hogan’s administration, local health departments, and community-based nonprofit organizations like Voices of Hope in Elkton.
For example, Voices of Hope helps people in Cecil County achieve sober, healthier, and law-abiding lives by providing high-quality training for people in recovery to become certified peer recovery specialists. Studies show that peers often show more understanding and empathy and are more trusted than other clinically-trained professionals who have not had their personal life experience with substance use disorder.
Many hospitals, law enforcement agencies, health departments, treatment providers, and community-based agencies hire peer specialists. As a person in long term recovery, I am grateful to be in the current peer recovery program at Voices of Hope.
The American Rescue Plan also has funding for vital services for military veterans, first responders, essential workers; and health care, higher education, and child care — all of which will help restore the economies and quality of life in Cecil and Harford counties and beyond.
