I write as a concerned citizen in regard to what I witnessed during the County Council meeting of January 19th.
First, let it be said the Cecil County Charter gives Ms. Hornberger the SOLE AUTHORITY to both REMOVE and APPOINT members of most boards and commissions. The Council is given the authority to CONFIRM, not APPROVE.
It appears that Ms. Hornberger dismissed the current Ethics Committee (as was her right, not the Council’s) and put forward nominees to replace them (as is her duty, not the Council’s). This is excellent news to myself and most of the citizens of Cecil County. We delivered a resounding primary election to Ms. Hornberger over the incumbent, Mr. Alan McCarthy, to make EXACTLY such bold moves.
However, the nominees were apparently listed as the new Ethics Committee on the County Government website prior to Council confirmation. The Council was frustrated at this innocent faux pas (and who can blame them?), but happily the fix was so easy; simply remove the names until it’s official, or indicate they are “nominees”. Ah, but some of the Council believes this mistake ought introduce a bizarre path; namely that only some of Ms. Hornberger’s nominees be confirmed, while two of their preferred members are...appointed by Ms. Hornberger?
Pure silliness. The clear path forward is to confirm all of Ms. Hornberger’s nominees immediately, and anyone on the Council concerned with its membership ought run for the Executive, where the authority resides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.