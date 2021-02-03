Stare decisis, Latin for “to stand by things decided,” is an important rule in any functioning government. Courts look to previous cases to see how they were decided and use the precedent that they set to guide future rulings. Can you imagine how chaotic our government would be if the courts ruled one way on a subject, then reversed that ruling a few years later, just to reverse that ruling again.
In 2016, Mitch McConnell set a precedent that the Senate should not confirm SCOTUS nominees during an election year and let the people decide. Yet he reversed that precedent a few days before the 2020 election to ram Justice Barrett’s nomination through. The result? Disgust, anger, and most importantly, hypocrisy.
Now let’s go back to the precedent that Ms. Hornberger is setting. The charter was written in such a way to provide a check and balance on the county executive:
There shall be a Cecil County Ethics Commission, which shall be composed of five members appointed by the County Executive, in accordance with the Charter, to staggered four-year terms
§ 39-4 Membership; terms. A.
The purpose of having staggered terms is to prevent any one executive from picking their puppets. This is exactly what Ms. Hornberger just did. In his opinion piece written in The Whig, Justin Vest, Rising Sun, states that: “Ms. Hornberger the SOLE AUTHORITY to both REMOVE and APPOINT members of most boards and commissions. The Council is given the authority to CONFIRM, not APPROVE.”
If this is the case, then the county executive becomes a de factor dictator, placing whomever they want on the ethics board without any form of check on that power.
For those who support Ms. Hornberger’s actions, I want you to ponder the following question: Imagine that a Democrat becomes the next county executive This Democrat begins their term by dismissing Ms. Hornberger’s ethics commission and instead replaces them with 3 democrats and 2 independents Would you be OK with this action? If not, then you are a hypocrite.
I believe there needs to be a charter amendment protecting the ethics commission from unjust terminations. The charter should only permit the county executive to remove a member of the ethics commission with the approval of a supermajority of the county council and that the county executive must state a reason for their dismissal.
