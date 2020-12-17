As a young boy, few things excited me more than riding my bike to deliver print newspapers to my subscribers. I got enough in tips to buy lots of bubble gum, yet I was unaware of how important the newspaper was to the readers who eagerly awaited the treasure of knowledge they contained.
Today, our ability to critically read the news is struggling. Social media, rather than print, is the preferred delivery method, and it’s certainly no longer delivered by a kid on a bike. Notably, the news is read less critically than the pre-internet days.
Today, we have an important decision to make about how we read or choose to “consume” the news. Increasingly we limit our news consumption to social media. Search engine algorithms further limit our exposure to other perspectives. Our current dilemma is that the “news” is no longer informing us as much as it is forcing us to think in a certain way. Our trust in journalistic objectivity lives in “bubbles”.
Cecil County has a long heritage of community, religious, civic, and/or youth organizations talking to each other. I would like to propose a way that we build on this heritage to get us out of our news dilemma. It is through dialogue, a process that aims to build relationships between people as they share experiences, ideas, and information about common concerns. Each of us has neighbors, both near and far, whose opinions are worthy of consideration. Can we not opt to engage in constructive dialogue, rather than debilitating monologue, with our neighbors? Fostering dialogue is essential for democratic thinking and empowers us to work toward solutions rather than pushing each of us back to our opposing sides. To listen to those who may not like our perspective or offer to extend a hand to those who with whom we may disagree takes courage. Distrust is a corrosive agent to these interactions. Instead, trust is built through our openness in conversations. Here in Cecil County we must continue our heritage to develop not only our own views but to understand the information and arguments of others.
While we cannot agree on everything, we can abide by principles of behavior that, rather than fomenting separation between us, honors our connections. Just like our ongoing Covid experience, let’s prioritize and promote healthy communication. We can’t do this alone but we can do this together!
