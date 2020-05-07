Preparing to vote

The Democratic Central Committee is reaching out to you today to assure that you have the most current information pertaining to the upcoming primary election. Most of you are well aware that the Party Primary Election has been postponed until June 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In our conversations with citizens around Cecil County, however, we have discovered that some people are not aware that the governor announced on 4/10/20 that the party primary elections will be conducted through vote-by-mail.
The following information has been obtained from the Maryland State Board of Elections website as it applies to residents Cecil County:
The Maryland Democratic and Republican party presidential primaries originally scheduled for April 28, 2020 will now be held on June 2, 2020. Eligible voters will be mailed either a Democratic or Republican ballot based upon their registered party of affiliation. Unaffiliated voters (independents) and voters affiliated with other parties are not eligible to vote in the primary election, and will not receive a ballot by mail.
For Cecil County voters who cannot vote by mail, in-person election day voting will be available at the Cecil County Administration building.
You should receive your ballot in early to mid-May. (This will be your only ballot. Do not discard it.) You may submit your voted ballot by US mail or hand-deliver it to one of two official drop-off locations in the county. (There are no online, email or fax options.)
Use the envelope provided with your ballot. No postage is required— the envelope has pre-paid postage. Your voted ballot must be postmarked on or before election day, June 2, 2020. Alternatively, ballots may be hand delivered from May 21, 2020, through June 2, 2020, to one of two ballot drop-off boxes located at: Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard, Elkton, MD; and Rising Sun Town Hall, 1 E. Main Street, Rising Sun, MD.
In preparing for the primary, I urge you to go to the State Board of Elections website review your voter registration record. The website is: https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch. This site also allows you to register to vote and update your name, address and/or party affiliation. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call the Cecil County Board of Elections, 410-996-5310, or the State Board of Elections, 1-800-222-8683, and ask for assistance. Please note that voter registration for the 2020 primaries closes on May 27, 2020.
To learn about current candidates, visit sites such as vote411.org or vote-usa.org. Our democracy works if its citizens inform themselves about issues and candidates and cast their votes for the candidates they believe will best serve our community, state, and national interests. Please vote.
(1) comment
Thank you for this informative LTE. I hope every voter reads it, does research on the candidates and then votes for those who put the good of all the people (not just of the rich and powerful) first.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.