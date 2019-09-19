To the Editor,
A movement is beginning to ban cat declawing in our county.
At least the cats are anesthetized when their claws are removed.
No such consideration is given to the unborn, and they are burned or torn from limb to limb.
Instead of saving these helpless humans, they are used for experimentation or organ removal while their hearts are beating, faces torn open so their brains can be used for another’s benefit.
Last weekend was the annual remembrance for abortion victims, but the unborn need concrete help. Of the only six states that reported numbers of babies born alive between 2003 and 2014, 143 babies were recorded as having died after being born alive after an abortion attempt.
Staff at Senator Cardin’s office hung up on me when I asked what was the reason not to protect these wonderfully made children in the image of God.
