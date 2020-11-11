The scene on Main Street America is bleak. In urban and rural areas, shuttered storefronts have become an all-too-familiar sight. Maryland is no exception. From my hometown in suburban Takoma Park to the historic communities in Chesapeake City and Elkton, many businesses have closed or are hanging on for dear life.
Last month, Governor Hogan announced that he will use $150 million from the Rainy Day Fund to help Maryland businesses, with another $100 million reserved for emergency funding. That’s a nice start, but it is not nearly enough. This small amount of funding will be gone before most businesses – particularly the smaller ones most in need of assistance — figure out how to complete the complex applications and submit them to the alphabet soup of agencies. On top of that, the governor’s aid package does nothing for sole proprietors.
These small businesses that represent the beating heart of our state’s economy and the character of their communities seldom ask for assistance from government, but now they’re crying out for help. We must respond immediately with even more funding and make the process quick and easy.
Simply put, in the absence of significantly more state support than what Governor Hogan has offered, more businesses will shut down and take with them thousands of jobs, direct and indirect economic benefits and community investments. I know because I have spoken with owners of restaurants, retail shops, manufacturing plants and arts and cultural centers. They’ve pivoted their business models and adapted to ever-changing rules to ensure customer safety. They are creatively doing everything they can to keep the lights on.
Belle on Bohemia, a favorite Chesapeake City gift shop for locals and tourists, continues to offer “niceties, necessities, and needful things” from handmade artisanal crafts, to Melissa and Doug Toys and vintage chic jewelry. In addition to a socially distant in-store purchasing option, they offer Facebook direct messaging with their crafts people to facilitate safe, touchless interactions.
The Page and the Palette in Elkton has transformed the iconic haven for local artists into an intimate oasis with limited doorbell access to the in-store gallery. They have added a virtual gallery tour along with virtual workshops and bolstered their online presence for casual shoppers and art aficionados alike, remaining a staple of the community
The Wellwood in historic Charlestown has earned its reputation as the preferred place for waterfront dining and exquisitely prepared regional Chesapeake cuisine for more than 60 years. They offer limited indoor and outdoor seating as well as fully prepared family meals to go. Stringent sanitization procedures, and strict adherence to CDC and state guidelines keep diners and staff safe while enjoying and serving freshly prepared meals.
These are just a few examples of the extra steps that businesses are taking to stay afloat.
The State of Maryland ended Fiscal Year 2020 with a $586 million fund balance, thanks in part to our federal jobs, as well as the federal stimulus and expanded unemployment programs. We should immediately put these unassigned dollars toward a small business relief and rescue program. We don’t even need to touch our Rainy Day Fund, which may be needed later to fund our most critical needs, to protect our most vulnerable citizens and to stabilize our economy.
The fact is, we’re still facing significant revenue shortfalls over the next several years, so we must brace for the likelihood that the worst may be yet to come. But if we don’t help our businesses now, we might wake up on the other side of this pandemic with Main Street as a ghost town.
Even the country’s best economists cannot predict how the ongoing pandemic will affect the labor market and spending patterns as the months drag on. The uncertainty of what lies ahead, when flu season collides with the coronavirus, leaves us staring into a potential economic abyss.
There is a lot we don’t know, which is what makes revenue forecasting such a difficult endeavor.
What we do know, and what the numbers show, is the influx of federal aid in the form of loans to businesses, stimulus payments to citizens and enhanced unemployment for those out of work have helped prevent — at least for the time being — an economic catastrophe.
Without that direct and rapid injection of funds to consumers and small businesses, we’d be in far worse shape. I’m confident that another much-needed stimulus will work as we head into the unpredictable winter months.
What I’m less confident about is the ability of our leaders in Washington to put down the partisan swords and pass a second stimulus package anytime soon.
Which brings us back to Maryland. Elected leaders here should not hesitate to take the $586 million fund balance and invest it in the small businesses that fuel our tax base, employ our neighbors and support our communities.
If Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the General Assembly could approve $8.5 billion in taxpayer incentives to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to our state — an ultimately unsuccessful endeavor that I supported — we can certainly spend about seven percent of that to save thousands of Maryland’s small businesses.
We have the means to take action. We must not let this opportunity pass. We need to help our beloved local businesses now.
Peter Franchot is the 33rd Comptroller of Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.