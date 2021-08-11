On August 6, I had the honor of becoming the Senior Commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground and the 17th Commanding General of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.
While I may be new to my role at APG, I am not entirely new to the area. I’m a New Jersey native and completed my undergraduate degree at Frostburg State University. My wife, Ellen, and I are excited to explore all the beautiful towns and scenery that Maryland has to offer as we settle into our new home.
During my tenure, I hope to continue the close relationship that my predecessors have built between APG and the surrounding community. I understand the important role that APG plays in our community — we are the 6th largest employer in the state of Maryland and the top employer in Harford County — but I also know that APG’s success relies on your support and goodwill. The majority of our workforce at APG — around 21,000 people — are civilians and contractors who live outside of the installation gates. APG Garrison Commander, Col. Johnny Casiano, and I are committed to building stronger ties with our neighbors and community partners. Your support allows us to successfully continue our mission!
APG plays a critical role in supporting our Nation and our Soldiers, and I hope to create new opportunities for the public to learn about what we do. From innovative military technology development to software cybersecurity to medical logistics — APG houses one of the most impressive ranges of expertise you could find anywhere in the world. I am very proud to assume command over such a talented and diverse workforce.
Thank you for your continued support of our war fighters and APG. People First, Winning Matters, Army Strong!
Sincerely,
Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II
Senior Commander, Aberdeen Proving Ground
Commanding General, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command
