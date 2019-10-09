The Southfields Project has been getting a lot of attention lately, but do they really realize the impact?
Those of us along Frenchtown and Maloney Roads will feel the brunt of this huge mixed-use project, but many others who work or visit Elkton will feel the impacts as well. Traffic on 213 is already bumper to bumper. Bo Manor is at 104% capacity. We have so many vacant business here already.
Frenchtown and Maloney are very rural. We sleep to the sounds of the frogs. We watch the deer run and we see the roadkill on 213 already, which will no doubt increase tremendously. While those who will be directly impacted worry about noise, runoff, pollution (light and air), contamination of our wells (or depletion), I’ve been amazed at the overall opposition.
I started a petition on change.org and within a week we had almost 100 signatures and now have surpassed that!
At the initial meeting, Mr. Ray Jackson, developer for Stonewall Capital said “if it doesn’t work for everyone, it doesn’t work for anyone.” Well Mr. Jackson, it doesn’t work for us!
