Where is Andy Harris?

To the Editor,
Andy Harris is a physician and a federal Congressman. Maryland, his territory, is in a major public health crisis and financial death spiral. This reaches from Annapolis down to the counties and the municipalities.
Where is his voice? Where is his leadership? As a physician, shouldn't he be working in concert with Governor Hogan (both republicans) to coordinate a plan and to facilitate collaboration between the State, the Counties, the municipalities, and the federal government?
As a physician, Harris is uniquely situated to lead this endeavor, in concert with Governor Hogan. Where is Harris?
He's immersed in local political races, particularly, his staffer Danielle Hornberger's candidacy for Cecil County Executive. Neither Harris or Hornberger have lifted a finger to provide for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the State of Maryland in general, or Cecil County in particular.
Instead, they are engaged in petty, divisive, misleading public outreach that is poisoning the political climate and disrupting the work of responsible leaders such as County Executive Alan McCarthy and Governor Larry Hogan, Jr. Is this the "leadership" that Maryland wants? The citizens deserve better. Vote McCarthy and vote for leadership and the protection of all citizens in this County.
