I was raised in Elkwood Estates which borders Whitehall Road. As a teenager and young man, I hunted, fished and roamed that whole area. The area is like a big sponge soaking up and filtering water that goes directly to the Bay. This is in my opinion a very critical area which should never be developed. We have already allowed too much building on Whitehall west that should have never been allowed. We spend millions and millions of dollars to help clean up the Bay and turn around and shoot ourselves in the foot with a money grab project like this. Nobody will ever convince me that covering at least 50% of the land with concrete and asphalt will not hurt the Bay. The single-family homes go almost all the way to the water now. What is one of the first things a new home owner does? He fertilizes his lawn and the first big rain it all goes in the Bay. What are we thinking? Does everything have to be about the almighty dollar? What about the impact on wildlife. I am 65 years old and have been in the construction business all my life. The first thing that will happen is they come in with huge machines and completely devastate anything that can’t get out of the way. The first thing a small animal will do is try to hide, which is no defense to these machines. Everything is crushed — salamanders, frogs, turtles, snakes and all small animals — and let’s hope it doesn’t happen in spring or early summer when the trees are full of bird nests and everything is having its young. You never hear anything about the total annihilation of this wildlife. It’s all about the dollar and raising the tax base. Is this project going to benefit your or me in the least? Will it lower your taxes or relieve traffic problems? I think not.
