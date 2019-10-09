I am concerned about this resolution for a few reasons: This expedited Enterprise expansion is supposed to be for Elkton as the resolution states, but there are a number of properties listed on Exhibit B that are literally miles away. I am for lower taxes for everyone, but this looks to be selective. The resolution specifically says Elkton, but there are properties involved in North East and even Port Deposit. Then the resolution is being hurried through. This makes the taxpayer suspicious. Why the hurry? We need transparency on this issue and all issues. This Resolution 50-2019 has a smell of cronyism. I urge you to be transparent and inform the taxpayer fully because this Resolution appears to be tainted. Lower taxes for all Cecil, not just these "Enterprise Zones." I am not sure they are good for Cecil anyway. They kick the can of tax collection down the road.
Inform the taxpayers fully, give them the pros and cons of this deal. We need to understand this issue.
