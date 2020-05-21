Vote the candidates, not the party

Democrats, Independents and unaffiliated voters who wish to have a voice in the upcoming election of our next county executive have the option of temporarily changing parties by May 27 by completing the form at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration/VoterType
All Maryland voters will be receiving absentee ballots for this primary election and once you have changed parties, your new ballot will be emailed to you. In-person voting takes place on June 2 or an absentee ballot can be mailed or dropped at one of the following 4 locations.
Cecil County Administration Building 200 Chesapeake Boulevard Elkton, MD 21921
Rising Sun Town Hall 1 E. Main Street Rising Sun, MD 21911
Perryville Middle School 850 Aiken Avenue Perryville, MD 21903
Bohemia Manor High School 2755 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915
