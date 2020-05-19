Voicing support for Harmer

  • FROM: Brenda Waddell Cecil County
I am writing to ask for your support of Don Harmer for Cecil County Council district 5. Don Harmer has consistently demonstrated his willingness to be a servant to the people of Cecil County in capacities that are not self-serving but impactful. He has guided and supported the development and improvements of parks throughout the county. He has served on the Planning Commission ensuring that responsible and purposeful growth is achieved in the county. He has used his own free time, to coach youth athletics for many years and has made a huge positive impact on those he coached. Don tirelessly gave of himself for the betterment of his community and for Cecil County. I am voting for a candidate who cares deeply for the positive growth of the county, the citizens of today and the citizens of tomorrow. I respectively ask for your vote for Don Harmer on June 2nd.

