To the Editor,
The tragedy of homelessness among veterans persists, even when the economy has improved and unemployment is greatly lowered. Homeless veterans require re-education, job search and counseling assistance, medical services, and transitional housing in order to re-enter the labor market.
Past efforts by local and private entities have been successful to a point in assisting homeless veterans with their limited resources and programs. Maryland should assist nonprofit community based organization in outreach to homeless veterans; generating public awareness and referrals of homeless veterans for transitional assistance.
The good news that Ben Carson reported nationally under Trump’s administration, we’re seeing declines in the number of sheltered and unsheltered veterans. To date, 64 local communities and three states have effectively ended veterans homelessness. We owe it to our Veterans to make certain they have a place to call home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.