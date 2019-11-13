I can’t help feeling proud that President Trump made history becoming the first sitting president to attend the New York City Veterans Day Parade. Think about this accomplishment. Invitation has gone out every year for the past 35 years. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the parade, which is one of the largest Veterans Day events in the country. Just think our president, the commander in chief, led the New York City Veterans Day Parade, the centennial, this year. If anyone can remember, Trump stepped in with a ginormous check. He made a donation of $350,000 to the event in 1995.
