From the Town of Elkton: Mayor Robert Alt and the Commissioners are asking that everyone participate in the 2020 Census. It’s vitally important that all of Elkton’s residents be counted to ensure that our community receives its fair share of funding and that economic and planning decisions accurately reflect Elkton’s best interests.
Thanking you in advance for your participation!
