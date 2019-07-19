I am writing about what I see as a possible health and environmental issue for our community. At the northwest corners of U.S. Route 40 and Route 279 there appears to be a dumping area for tires.
This large area of tires could be a real fire hazard with toxic smoke that could linger for a long time. The site is also a breeding ground for mosquitoes with sitting water in the tires.
I also wonder if the property is a permitted use as a tire dump/ Also if the site is ever abandoned by the current occupant, who will bear the responsibility for the cleanup?
