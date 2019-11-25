To the Editor,
The Kirwan Commission proposes increasing teacher pay in Maryland by $3 billion a year. Teacher pay is being touted as the greatest possible improvement for Maryland schools, and payroll is always the greatest part of our county education budgets. We are told that we hate children if we don’t approve of ever greater budgets, ever larger salaries.
However, Maryland government schools spend 22% and their teachers are paid 28% more than the national per pupil average. Between 2012 and 2017, while test scores were declining, spending increased. Far from doing more with less, less is achieved with more spending.
