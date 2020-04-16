You are the owner of this article.
Thoughts about the budget

  • By Kimberly Rhoades Elkton
​It seems that County Executive Alan McCarthy thinks that having great big billboards comparing his politics with President Trump's politics will convince the Citizens of Cecil that he too is a Trump style Republican. However his track record of liberal spending and raising taxes and fees with every yearly budget tells a different story. Anyone living in Cecil County can tell you their tax burden has increased in the past several years. It's an insult to our intelligence to believe that Executive McCarthy behaves in any way like President Trump. Executive McCarthy should make budget cuts immediately since this lock down has made folks lose incomes, homes and businesses. Until then, it is just a ruse.

