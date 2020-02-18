Dear Editor,
The letter by Drew Johnson in last weekend’s Whig, celebrating the success of hydraulic fracking as a source of natural gas, told half the story at best. His “don’t worry, be happy” message omits mention of some unpleasant facts.
Yes, fracked natural gas has provided a source of energy that produces less carbon dioxide (CO2) than coal, and is cheaper, so that coal-fired power plants in the U.S. are being gradually eliminated. The substitution of natural gas for coal has enabled the U.S. to reduce the amount of CO2 it adds to the atmosphere annually. This is an important development.
That's the truth, but it isn’t the whole truth. There are fewer and fewer coal-fired power plants in the U.S. yet to be converted, or decommissioned, so the reduction in U.S. CO2 production cannot go on forever. Continued burning of fossil fuels — whether coal, oil, or natural gas — adds to the atmospheric load of CO2 that is creating, globally, the warmest years on record. The results of this rapid increase in the Earth’s temperature, with its destabilizing effect on the climate, are becoming ever more obvious to anyone who pays attention. It’s hard to deny the news of dramatic loss of ice in the arctic, uncontrollable fires in Australia and California, more extreme storms everywhere, dying coral reefs, and more frequent coastal flooding of low-lying areas, including in Miami and Annapolis. Climate change is costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars annually. We can expect even bigger bills in the future.
Also unmentioned by Mr. Johnson is the local environmental damage from fracking. Perhaps he should talk to landowners near fracking wells about their contaminated groundwater or the earthquakes these operations cause.
And there is good evidence in the scientific literature that these sites leak substantial quantities of methane, a greenhouse gas much more potent than CO2. But Mr. Johnson doesn’t want to tell us about these problems, lest we demand more regulation of the fossil fuel industry.
That is because Mr. Johnson’s employer, the National Center for Public Policy Research, is a right-wing think tank that serves the interests of big business and other conservative causes. The Center has a record of climate-change denial, although Mr. Johnson’s letter is a subtler form of propaganda, trying to convince us that the status quo is acceptable. It’s not, and readers of the Whig should beware of such messengers.
