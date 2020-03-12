The most important function that a County Councilor can, and must, perform within our charter government is that of being a “check” on the County Executive. Without that check being performed, we might as well eliminate the Council all together; or just have the Executive appoint them.Jackie Gregory is that check.
As a matter of fact, she has checked and challenged the Executive on several big spending and government expansion efforts, and it ticked him off. So much so that he he’s resorted to what many view as childish antics in an attempt to take her out.
To take out the voice on the Council who’s not afraid, when it’s necessary, and when it’s in the best interest of us, to say “no.”
Even those who support and trust McCarthy should want these checks done. Without them our local government is unbalanced and fails; is inefficient and ineffective. With them we all succeed, including the Executive, regardless of who that might be.
Government entities that perform best for the citizens are those where diverse ideas and proposals are dissected and then considered only after rigorous debate. We’re not a monolithic citizenry. Albeit convenient, a rubber stamp Council, the Executive’s obvious goal, is unhealthy, and works counter to moving Cecil County forward for all of our citizens.
If you’re one who believes that “checks” should always take place, and a voice in opposition is critical when necessary, rather than having a Council that simply rubber stamps whatever the Executive wants, then the case for Gregory is easy.
