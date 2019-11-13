I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the Veterans Association (VA).
My husband served 28 years in the United States Air Force, including one year that was served in Vietnam. Moving every three years with the military was financially challenging. The times of separation between my husband and our family during remote tours were long but character strengthening, too. There was no Internet at that time, but living overseas in South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and the Netherlands for 12 consecutive years provided our family with an education, experiences, and international friendships that have blessed us for a lifetime. Because of our time serving our country, our family truly appreciates the opportunities and freedom that we have as Americans. We know that freedom is not free. It comes at a great cost and requires great sacrifice.
Nineteen months ago my husband fell and broke his neck, endured surgery, and is still recovering. He is unable to sit up or stand on his own. During this challenging time, I did not know where to turn for help. As a result of my husband’s service in the military, I decided to contact the VA. The VA has provided regular visits from their Home Based Primary Care team and has provided all the supplies and equipment that we have needed as my husband heals. Their services have extended far beyond just the medical care though, as the VA has also provided much-welcomed emotional support and encouragement.
As we approached Veteran’s Day and this beautiful season of thankfulness, I wanted to relay praise and gratitude for what the VA and God are providing for our family. On behalf of my family, other military families, and our entire community, thank you to all the men and women and their families who have served to keep America free. In addition, thank you to those affiliated with organizations such as the VA who support those whom have served our great nation long after their uniforms were donned for the final time. I am reminded of the words in the Bible that say God is able to do immeasurably more than all we can ask or imagine. God has truly guided us on our military journey and provided for us every step of the way. May God continue to bless America.
