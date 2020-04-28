Thank you, Singerly Fire Co.

Dear Editor:
Words of praise for Singerly Fire Company's EMS unit that got my husband to the hospital in a timely manner and with critical care. I was impressed with how quickly the ambulance got to our development from the fire station.
And once there, the team of Roger Bowman and Libby Albanese administered professionally and speedily to his medical needs. We Cecil Countians are fortunate to be served by such dedicated and well-trained emergency personnel. Thanks to you all and especially to Roger and Libby.
