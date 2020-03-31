You are the owner of this article.
Team Elkton congratulates recent retirees

Town of Elkton Seal

Mayor Rob Alt and the Commissioners, and all the members of Team Elkton congratulate Mr. Johnnie Bowman and Mr. Danny Bonsall on their retirement from the Town of Elkton Department of Public Works.

Johnnie and Danny provided outstanding service to Elkton’s residents for more than 55 years between them. We wish them the very best! Congratulations!!

