Since its inception, the United Nations has wanted three things: An international court, a standing army and the ability to tax the United States. Climate change or rather the computer generated model of climate change based on faulty data is the UN’s current attempt to tax Americans, then the whole world.
Another attempt was the Law of the Sea Treaty or LOST, wherein the atheistic UN would own all the mineral rights under the seas and the ability to charge any ship for sailing their seas, that are God’s seas.
Greta Thunberg may be a genius with Asperger’s syndrome but not one thin dime for climate change, not one penny, not one mill, not one tenth of a mill.
