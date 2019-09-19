Dear Cecil County Citizens,
The purpose of this letter is to comment the emergency and health services of Cecil County.
From the moment I called 911 for my husband until he was admitted into Union Hospital, we experienced the very best care.
The first responders were the EMTs from the Chesapeake City Fire Company, followed quickly by Cecil County's Emergency Services, all of whom were outstanding professionals.
The emergency room staff at Union Hospital, including doctors, nurses and medical assistants were competent, efficient and compassionate.
When Paul was admitted, the nurses, doctors, nursing assistants and administrators on the Medical Services Unit, Second Floor East were exceptionally informative and kind. They took excellent care of him.
We had the help of the case workers at Union in his transition to a rehabilitative unit. I was pleased to learn that one of my former students was a member of the team outside of his room and that several of the Certified Nursing Assistants who helped support him were trained by our own local School of Technology.
It reaffirmed my belief that investing in the education and health services of this county pays dividends in ensuring a healthy and thriving community who provides for its own. We are grateful to the EMTs, Union Hospital and emergency services for their excellent service.
Our county is fortunate to be in their hands.
