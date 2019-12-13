Did you know that out of 24 counties in Maryland, our personal property tax rate is the 5th highest, our real property rate is the 6th highest, and our utility fees are 7th?
The council recently received the county’s FY19 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. This report is significant to taxpayers, particularly when coupled with the 2018 CAFR.
FY19 resulted in a $7.5 million surplus in our county budget. While moderate over-budgeting is necessary, historically surpluses are between 1-2 million dollars. A 7.5 million dollar surplus in a budget that includes significant spending increases simply means that you are overtaxed. Likewise, in 2018, when we were told tax increases were necessary to balance the budget, there was a surplus of $7.8 million, meaning that the tax increases were not needed, and you were again overtaxed.
This should mean that tax rates will decrease, but unfortunately that’s not the case. In the last budget, I advocated for a small tax cut to be put in place by maintaining a constant yield rate so that those whose properties were reassessed would not be hit with another increased tax bill. This was denied by the administration, and I was told that we should never give money back to the taxpayers.
In 2016, I campaigned on economic growth and working to lower taxes. I stuck to my word. Others promised to “fight tax increases” only to increase them within a few months of being elected, and then later reject the opportunity to give back to the taxpayers.
While President Trump and Governor Hogan don’t always agree, as Republicans, both leaders have implemented economic policies that facilitate private sector growth, rather than grow government. Because the state must pass a balanced budget, Hogan has had to prioritize spending, while cutting fees and not raising taxes. He has had the courage to reject fiscally irresponsible policies, like the Kirwan recommendations. We should do the same locally.
While Republicans support individuals keeping more of their hard-earned money and growing the private sector, Democrats support raising taxes and growing government. I encourage taxpayers to take a close look at our local tax and spend policies. While spending is a necessity of government, irresponsible spending is not. And when government has overcharged the taxpayers by over 15 million dollars in two years, it should be working to give it back, not finding new ways to spend it.
