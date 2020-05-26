Supporting Gregory for County Council

With the upcoming election fast approaching, I feel it’s vital we vote our values. Therefore, I support Ms. Jackie Gregory for County Council, District 5.
My interactions with Councilwoman Gregory have been exemplary. As a constituent of District 5 I have brought concerns to her and the response has been immediate. She reached out to me and hit the ground running. I found her to be approachable and engaged in addressing my concerns. She devoted a significant amount of time and effort in getting the answers I needed and the attention of local agencies in order to address my concerns. Councilwoman Gregory was the only representative of Cecil County that actually responded to my concerns. She has continued to communicate and remains easily accessible.
Councilwoman Gregory is an advocate for the citizens of Cecil County and has served us admirably. She is knowledgeable and experienced with our local government. She is financially conservative, willing to ask the tough questions and hold everyone accountable. Decisions being made today will affects us for many years. Councilwoman Gregory, an experienced public servant, has the wisdom and insight to make the right decisions for Cecil County.
If you want a true Cecil County Conservative to serve you, please join me in voting for Jackie Gregory for County Council.
