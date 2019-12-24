Thank you, Sheriff Adams, for your wisdom, insight and courage in your decision to support program 287(g). Our Deputies and local police need our support on this and I believe they will certainly have it (silent majority). It is nice to know that there are some of our leaders who still utilize common sense and logic. Next step, let's make our county a sanctuary for the second amendment.
