There is an old saying "Those in glass houses should never throw stones." Apparently Councilwoman Jackie Gregory has never heard it.
In a recent article in the Cecil Whig (prompted no doubt by repeated complaining by a small group of self promoting politicians who oppose our County Executive), Ms. Gregory complains about the recent election of officers to the Republican Club of Cecil County. She accused the club leadership of an "illegal" membership election, saying the organization is "run illegitimately."
It's funny that Ms. Gregory chose to reserve the moral high ground on this issue, as she is currently violating Cecil County's charter by taking payments from our County School system. The Charter clearly states no member of the County Council can receive compensation from an entity over whom's budget it has oversight. But Ms. Gregory, apparently thinking the rules do not apply to her, has been paid nearly $15,000. To defend herself, she cites a legal opinion regarding an entirely different county with an entirely different form of government than ours.
On its face, those payments reek of a conflict of interest. Will Ms. Gregory recuse herself when she has the opportunity to vote on the school budget and gives herself a raise? What is the remedy for a Council person who willingly and constantly violates our County's constitution? These questions seem more important than a board election of a private political club.
