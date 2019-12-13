Crouch Funeral Home, P.A. recently completed our 11th year collecting Stockings for Soldiers and Veterans. Every year we are just amazed at the continuing community and corporate support for this awesome project. This year, we were able to ship 3,036 filled stockings. That is an increase of 990 stockings from 2018! We spread Christmas Cheer to our military in Kuwait, Afghanistan, Norway, Italy, Qatar and Camp Lejeune, as well as to our distinguished veterans at Perry Point VA and the Delaware Valley Veteran’s Home. What a wonderful display of holiday cheer and show of appreciation to those who protect or have protected our great country.
Thanks to all who filled stockings, donated funds or items, all those individuals, schools, churches, senior centers, VFW’s and corporations who participated. Special thanks to those volunteers who help pack the stockings for shipment, our delivery crew and to Mailbags Plus for your donation of shipping boxes, packing materials and time. This would not happen without each and every one of you who helped in any way.
How very proud we are of our extended community and of what we accomplish with this program each year. Mark your calendar for the first week of November and start planning on participating now!
Thank you very much.
