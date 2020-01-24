I understand why some of the people of Elkton are against Southfields. It includes warehouses! How may more warehouses can Cecil County absorb. I live in North East and the new monster being built where Nazarene Camp was, is a mistake, pure and simple. It will loom over the town for decades and will be a traffic nightmare. There is growth and then there is smart growth. Think high paying jobs. This is a good example of "the powers that be" transforming our beautiful rural recreational county into an industrial warehouse eyesore so they can say, look what we accomplished! Tourists will go elsewhere.
