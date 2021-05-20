Whether you are in favor of Community Solar or against it or maybe you don’t care one way or the other, there is one stand you should consider. Most solar panels are made in China. Now you may not care where they are made but maybe you should consider. China is the enemy of the United States. Their human rights practices, genocide practices, world wide aggression and dominance are without question. Why would we want to support them by using companies who do?
Nexamp is such a company. Yes, they are owned and operated by two vets but they use products made in China. Although they claim careful, watchful concerns about China’s corrupt and totally dishonest work ethics, there is really no way to have any control over how China operates.
There are solar companies in the USA who manufacture solar products and also make sure that damaged or aged equipment is recycled and disposed of in an environmentally safe manner. This applies to products sold and serviced all over the world. First Solar is one such company.
Environmentalists and climate change advocates should sit up and take notice!
The bottom line is simple. You pay now, or you pay later, but you always pay. Later is always the worst!
