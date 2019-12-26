Homeless sleeping in their cars is on the rise in America. Most cities and towns restrict parking. The need is growing. HipCamp and AllStays are free online guides to the best parks, campgrounds, city parks, casinos, and more free spots to park your car for an extended siesta. Rest areas are another no-brainer place to park and sleep in your car. Several states allow cars and trucks to park at a rest stop for up to 8-hours.
That’s more than enough time to recharge the internal battery and get back on the road. Many students can’t afford a place. If there was a designated lot for homeless to park together, it would make it safer and folks could assist them with food coffee etc.
Perhaps Mall owners can allow parking when the stores are closed and be gone before they open. We need homeless parking area signs to encourage folks to group together. When this happens, good folks will create an organization to participate in helping.
