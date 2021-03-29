Cannabis, abortion, gender, race, minimum wage, pandemic, climate change, immigration, education. People pin their happiness on one or another issue like their lives depend on it. (Okay, in some cases it does.)
American politics these days is basically a list of social addictions to narrow causes. This is not real citizenship. Real “wokeness” means having an interest in and a little knowledge of a wide variety of issues, and some depth in more than one of them.
The less we know about things important to others, the worse-off we are individually and the worse-off society is.
Also, there are more choices than just “for” or “against.” This positional black and whiteness is killing us as much as our narrow focus is. Sure, national political party politics today presents us with two grim alternatives: runaway socialism (today’s Democratic Party) vs. runaway capitalism (today’s Republican Party).
What on God’s green earth makes us think there isn’t a better solution somewhere between the north and the south pole?
Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.